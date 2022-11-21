From Neil To Ayesha Singh, Here’s How Much Money Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Cast Is Being Paid

Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, featuring Neil Bhatt, Ayesh Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles of Virat, Sai, and Patralekha respectively, premiered on the small screen in October 2020 and has been winning hearts since then.

The daily soap revolves around the love-triangle between the lead trio. Lately, a section of the loyal viewers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin isn't happy with the separation track of Virat and Sai.

However, despite all the criticism and mixed response, the show has been faring very well on the TRP charts. In fact, last week, it became the most-watched show across channels beating Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa.

While Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin completed two years in October this year, did you know how much the show's cast is being paid? Let's look at it here.