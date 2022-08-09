There have been also reports of the show heading towards leap. As per the latest report, the show will be taking 5-year leap. A promo video has been doing the rounds on social media in which Sai is seen living with her daughter, who is seen drawing her father's picture. On the other hand, Pakhi is living with her son, who tells her that he wants doctor's set. The scene shifts to Virat, who is seen buying a toy car and doctor's set to his kids. However, it is not shown with whom Virat is seen living- with Sai or Pakhi.

Several speculations regarding the upcoming track is doing the rounds. Recently, it was reported that Viral will perform Pakhi's delivery as per Sai's instructions, and they will become proud parents to a baby boy. Later, Sai gets to know how Pakhi became the surrogate illegally and gets her arrested.

Meanwhile, post leap, child artists Aria Sakaria and Tanmay Rishi Shah will be seen in the show. While Aria will be playing Sai-Virat's daughter, Tanmay will play Sai-Virat's son delivered by Pakhi through surrogacy.

Regarding the leap, a source close to the production house was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Every story goes through a progression and after Sai and Virat's love story, it was time for the story to move ahead. The show is taking a five-year leap and Sai and Virat will play parents now. There will be a new young boy entering the show. People like watching conflict and so the track will have more twists and turns."

In earlier interview to BT, Ayesha, who is seen as Sai, had revealed that she has no qualms about playing a mother on-screen. She had said, "This is my first show as a lead actor and I have always been open to enacting any type of role. I may be young but if playing mom is an intrinsic part of the script then I have no problems. I don't feel that actors are typecast anymore. The current track revolves around surrogacy. I don't have any clue as to how it will be taken forward in the future."