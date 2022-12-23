Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Rrahul Sudhir Is The New Lead Opposite Ayesha Singh? Actor Breaks Silence

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: The popular Star Plus show, featuring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles, has been entertaining fans ever since its premiere in October 2020.

Despite receiving huge criticism for its storyline, the show is currently among the top-rated shows across channels for the last two years.

After the recent lead in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Virat (Neil Bhatt) is seen married to Patralekha aka Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) while Sai is shown as a single mother. In the upcoming episodes, Virat will reportedly be seen confessing his love for Pakhi.

While fans are feeling sad for Sai, recent reports suggested that Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 fame Rrahul Sudhir might enter the show as the new male lead opposite Ayesha Singh. Yes, you read that right!

Reacting to the ongoing rumours, Rrahul told India Forums, "Well that isn't true. I was never approached for the show."

Well, this is indeed a piece for sad news for the show's as well as Ayesha Sharma's fans. In October this year, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin completed two years of successful run and it is still among the most loved shows on the small screen currently.

In an exclusive conversation with Filmibeat recently, Ayesha revealed that she was initially approached by the makers to play the role of Patralekha in the show. However, she rejected the character and was later roped in to play Sai. She said, "I was offered Pakhi's role but I denied it because at that point of time I didn't want to do it."

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs at 8 pm on Star Plus. Kishori Shahane, Shailesh Datar, Aria Sakaria, and Tanmay Rishi among others are currently seen playing pivotal roles in it.

Stay tuned for more updates!