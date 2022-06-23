Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fame Shafaq Naaz Recalls Terrifying Incident Of A Fan Stalking Her For Days

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Shafaq Naaz recently revealed a scary experience with a fan in an interview with ETimes TV. The actress said that usually fans are total sweethearts but this person in question was something else. She shared that the look on his face sent a chill down her spine and it all started when the production team noticed this fan spending two days at a stretch outside her set. Shafaq was informed by them that he had gifts that he wanted to give her.

The actress further shared, "Assuming it's just a regular fan, I, with the company of my production team, decided to meet him, but while being seated safely inside a car. As we parked, he looked at me- no smile- and handed me this dusty diary. I just took it, and I was about to open it, and he very firmly said, 'Don't open it now. Open it later. And read it when you're alone'. And that was enough to leave me terrified. So, I planned to tell my production to ensure that this man wouldn't leave the set to follow me home. So, they made sure they sat him down around the set until I was home safe."

She went on to add, "When I finally reached home safely, I opened the diary and I was shocked. This diary has been written for four years, since the time the first promo of my show Mahabharat came out, until now. He mentioned every scene. Every single scene and how he felt about it. I was utterly creeped out. But it wasn't over yet.”

Shafaq then revealed that after two days, she got a call from her security guard saying there was a man standing downstairs asking to allow him to meet her. The actress said that she knew it was him again but had no idea how he even knew her apartment name or my flat number. She also found out that he was standing below my apartment for two days straight so she decided to warn him that if he didn't leave, she will call the cops on him.

However, he was stubborn about meeting her and after she hung up but the security guards took it upon themselves to deal with the stalker. Naaz said that they evacuated him from the society and after that incident, she was paranoid and terrified for a week. The actress confessed that she was scared to even step out of her house but thankfully, she didn't have to deal with him again.