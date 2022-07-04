Gurmeet Choudhary And Debina Bonnerjee Share First Picture Of Daughter Lianna With An Adorable Note

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have surprised their fans and followers by sharing the first photo of their daughter Lianna Choudhary on social media. The couple recently gave the first glimpse of their daughter by posting an adorable picture on their Instagram handles.

The duo shared a photo of themselves holding and kissing their baby, who turned three months old on Sunday. It must be noted that Debina and Gurmeet welcomed their baby girl on April 3 this year.

They wrote in their caption, "Introducing Lianna… our heart united into one. Our hearts are so full - knowing that we are part of a beautiful community of such genuine people.. who prayed for her and waited and longed to see her face..@lianna_choudhary #ourdaughter #gurmeetdebina (sic)."

As soon as the couple shared the post, many fans and celebrities such as Manasi Joshi Roy, Karan Singh Chhabra, Ruslaan Mumtaz, Kishwer Merchantt showered love for the baby in the comments section. Munmun Dutta dropped kissing and heart emojis whilst Poppy Jabbal commented, "So cute." Check out the post below:

For the uninitiated, Debina and Gurmeet announced that they were blessed with a daughter in April by sharing a video on Instagram. The couple wrote in their caption, "With utmost gratitude, we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina."

After a few days, the duo even revealed their firstborn’s name with an Instagram post. Debina had shared a picture of the baby with the following note: "Hello world we named our daughter LIANNA. Welcome our dear daughter @lianna_choudhary to Instagram. #gurmeetchoudhary #debinabonnerjee #liannachoudhary."