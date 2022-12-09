Happu Ki Ultan Paltan Lead Kamna Pathak Ties The Knot With Sandeep Shridhar; See Dreamy Wedding PICS

TV actress Kamna Pathak, who is currently seen playing the lead role of Mrs. Rajesh Happu in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain spin-off Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, is now married.

She tied the knot with actor-beau Sandeep Shridhar on Thursday (December 8) in the presence of their families and close friends in Nagpur. The couple exchanged wedding vows in a traditional ceremony in Nagpur.

Several pictures and videos from Kamna and Sandeep's wedding festivities are currently doing the rounds on social media. Let's take a look at the glimpses of their D-Day here.