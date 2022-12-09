Happu Ki Ultan Paltan Lead Kamna Pathak Ties The Knot With Sandeep Shridhar; See Dreamy Wedding PICS
TV actress Kamna Pathak, who is currently seen playing the lead role of Mrs. Rajesh Happu in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain spin-off Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, is now married.
She tied the knot with actor-beau Sandeep Shridhar on Thursday (December 8) in the presence of their families and close friends in Nagpur. The couple exchanged wedding vows in a traditional ceremony in Nagpur.
Several pictures and videos from Kamna and Sandeep's wedding festivities are currently doing the rounds on social media. Let's take a look at the glimpses of their D-Day here.
Kamna-Sandeep’s Dreamy Wedding
During the wedding ceremony, the bride Kamna looked stunning in a peach floral lehenga set while Sandeep opted for an off-white sherwani.
Wedding Reception
According to reports, the newly-married couple will host a wedding reception in Indore. Soon after, the couple will get busy with some more rituals and will travel to Nagpur as Sandeep's family resides there.
Kamna-Sandeep’s Honeymoon Plans
In an interview with ETimes, the actress revealed that there will be no honeymoon for them right after the wedding as they will get busy with several poojas and rituals. Also, Kamna will resume work soon as she got just 15 days' leave for her marriage.
Kamna-Sandeep’s Love Story
Talking further about their love story, Kamna stated that Sandeep is an FTII graduate. It was love at first sight for both of them as they met each other in Mumbai in 2014 during one of his plays. Despite having many common friends and working together on plays, they never proposed to each other officially. Finally, after 8 years, they've taken their bond to the next level now.
While fans love Kamna's portrayal of Dabangg Dulhaniya Rajesh in Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, Sandeep was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's web series She. Heartiest congratulations to the newly-weds!
- On National Parents' Day, &TV Artists Talk About Their Special Bond With Their Onscreen Parents
- Happu Ki Ultan Paltan Team Celebrates 800 Episodes!
- This Father’s Day, &TV Celebrates Father And Children's Bond
- World Laughter Day: Humesha Haste Rahiye, Muskurate Rahiye With &TV
- On National Siblings Day, &TV Artists Share Their Off-Screen Bond With Their Onscreen Siblings
- &TV Par Ram Navami Ka Tyohar!
- On World Theatre Day, &TV Artists Share How Theatre Experience Set A Foundation For Their Acting Career
- Happu Ki Ultan Paltan Celebrates Successful 3 Years Anniversary Milestone
- Happu Ki Ultan Paltan Completes 700 Episodes Milestone; Actors Share Statements
- Hindi Diwas: Rohitashv Gour, Himani Shivpuri & Other Actors Talk About The Importance Of Hindi Language
- Guru Purnima 2021: Rohitashv Gour, Kamna Pathak And Other &TV Artists Laud Their Mentors
- On National Doctor’s Day, Himani Shivpuri, Shubhangi Atre And Sara Khan Express Appreciation For Their Doctors