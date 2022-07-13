Comedy is said to be the toughest genre, and very few shows manage to tickle viewers' funny bones consistently. &TV's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, popular for its 'gharelu comedy', comic tragedies of Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi), his 'Dabangg Dulhan' Rajesh (Kamna Pathak), and his obstinate mother Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri), is one such show that has been entertaining the audiences with one-after-the-other rib-tickling tracks. The completion of its successful 800 episodes testifies to the show's popularity amongst the audience.
Happu Ki Ultan Paltan Team Celebrates 800 Episodes Completion!
Comedy is said to be the toughest genre, and very few shows manage to tickle viewers' funny bones consistently. &TV's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, popular for its 'gharelu comedy', comic tragedies of Daroga Happu Singh (Yogesh Tripathi), his 'Dabangg Dulhan' Rajesh (Kamna Pathak), and his obstinate mother Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri), is one such show that has been entertaining the audiences with one-after-the-other rib-tickling tracks. The completion of its successful 800 episodes testifies to the show's popularity amongst the audience.
Speaking about the success, Yogesh Tripathi aka Daroga Happu Singh said, "The successful journey of the show for over three years is a big reason to celebrate, and now 800-episode milestone is icing on the cake. The fun memories we have created for the audience are a matter of pride for the entire team. Wherever we travel, our fans greet us with our funny dialogues, which are the best compliments for us. I feel extremely grateful to the audience for always appreciating our unparalleled comedy content, and we wish to continue amusing all our viewers with many more hilarious tracks."
Kamna Pathak aka Rajesh Happu Singh added, "Completing 800 episodes showcases the entire creative and support team's hard work to present one of the finest comedy shows for the audience. I believe living Rajesh's life has brought happiness in not only my life but also immense joy and entertainment for all the fans." Himani Shivpuri, aka Katori Amma, says, "Such success gives artists a sense of accomplishment and reiterates that we are on the right path. I feel happy that our audience is enjoying the hilarious tracks put together, and it motivates us further to offer more such amusing tracks."
