Happy Birthday Divyanka Tripathi: Throwback To When The Actress And Vivek Dahiya Took Time To Say 'I Love You'

Divyanka Tripathi is celebrating her 38th birthday today, December 14. The actress traveled, a couple of days ago, with hubby Vivek Dahiya to Madikeri in Karnataka to ring in her special day. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star has been sharing pictures and videos from their vacation on social media, much to the delight of her fans and admirers.

It must be noted that the couple always plans to visit a special place to celebrate their big milestones such as birthdays and anniversaries. Last year, Divyanka spent her birthday with Vivek in Abu Dhabi, who had planned a beautiful surprise by organizing a romantic dinner date for her by the beach.

The actors, who never fail to serve major relationship goals time and again, have completed six years of marital bliss. However, Tripathi recently revealed that she took time in their relationship before getting married. During her appearance on Mika Singh’s Swayamvar show, she spoke about keeping note of the things that help couples bond in their initial phase.

Divyanka gave her and Vivek’s example and said, “It keeps the spark alive. In my case, I will tell you what we enjoy doing together. During the initial days of our relationship, we didn’t tell each other 'I love you’. We were giving each other time so that we don’t take any decision in haste. We would love to go on long drives. We would talk, sometimes I would just keep staring at him.”

She went on to add, “I would think such a nice person he is. He would also look at me and then felt shy. And then there were some special songs we would keep listening to. So till now, we literally plan our date nights. We take that date from each other and we just play those songs. And even sometimes when I feel sad or upset, Vivek will play me my favourite song. So sparks just fly.”

For the unversed, Divyanka Tripathi first met Vivek Dahiya on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. They soon become friends and within some time, their friendship had blossomed into love. The couple got engaged in a quiet ceremony in Chandigarh before tying the knot in 2016.