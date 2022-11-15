Bigg Boss 16: On Sumbul Touqeer’s Birthday, Fahmaan Khan Pens A Sweet Note; Says ‘Jeet Ke Aana’
Sumbul Touqeer Khan doesn't need an introduction. After a successful stint in Imlie, wherein she played the titular role, the actress is currently seen participating in Bigg Boss 16. She has been one of the most talked about contestants on the popular reality show. Although Sumbul often gets on Salman's radar for not being active on the show, she has been gradually getting back in the game. And now, Sumbul is once again making the headlines as it's her 19th birthday today.
And as Sumbul enjoys a massive fan following, she has been inundated with best wishes from fans across the nation. Among these, her rumoured boyfriend Fahmaan Khan's birthday wish for her has been grabbing the eyeballs. Taking to his Instagram account, Fahmaan shared a quirky image with Imlie wherein the duo were seen making goofy image and called her jungli. He also stated he wants her to win Bigg Boss 16. Fahmaan wrote, "Happy budday jungli @sumbul_touqeer. Jeetke aana aur nahi jeetegi toh thoda aur jaldi milegi hum sab ko, dono badhiya hai" along with smiling face emoticons.
Take a look Fahmaan Khan's post for Sumbul Touqeer Khan:
To note, there have been reports that Sumbul and Fahmaan have been dating each other for a while. However, Fahmaan had rubbished the news saying, "Sumbul and I are not a couple. My name Fahmaan means 'very understanding' and I am friendly and understanding with everyone. I can be a super best friend, but I can be a troublesome boyfriend, so I want to steer clear of relationships right now".
Interestingly, Sumbul shares her birthday with Shalin Bhanot and the duo will be celebrating their special day together inside BB house. Apparently, Sumbul and Shalin will be getting a cake from Bigg Boss to celebrate their special day. Meanwhile, Sumbul also grabbed the headlines recently after Sajid Khan made her his close aide after he got a special opportunity after becoming the new captain of the house. In fact, she has been declared safe from nominations as well. It will be interesting to see how Sumbul will use the opportunity in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16.
- Pics Of Bigg Boss 16’s Ankit Gupta Kissing EX-GF Go Viral Amid Link-Up With Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
- Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot And Sumbul Touqeer Khan To Get A Special Birthday Surprise?
- Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan & Kushal Tandon Hit Out At Shalin Bhanot For His Arrogance & Mean Remarks
- Bigg Boss 16 November 14 Highlights: Archana Creates Drama By Denying To Share Sugar, Sajid Becomes Captain
- Shalin Bhanot Gets Relief From Punishment, Can Now Participate In Captaincy Tasks As His Ban Gets Lifted
- Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Garners Massive Support After MC Stan Makes Derogatory Remarks Against Her
- Umar Riaz Opposes Archana Gautam’s Return To Bigg Boss 16: Why The Rules Were Different For Me?
- ‘Your Breasts Are Not Big’: Actress Sheela Priya Seth Alleges Sajid Khan Of Staring At Her Private Parts
- BB16’s Nimrit Ahluwalia BREAKS DOWN & Reveals She Still Battles Depression; Diandra Calls It ‘Dangerous’
- BREAKING: Sajid Khan Becomes The New Captain Of Bigg Boss 16
- Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan Makes A SHOCKING Revelation About Shiv Thakare
- Bigg Boss 16 November 13 Highlights: Archana Gautam Re-Enters The House; Gautam And Shalin Fight