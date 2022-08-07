Happy Friendship Day: Tejasswi-Shivin To Ankita-Rashami; TV Celebs Who Are BFFs In Real Life

International Friendship's Day is being celebrated today (August 7) across the world. For the unversed, the day of friendship has often been celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year, and on this special day, people thank their best buddies for being there in their lives and always having their back during thick and thin.
In the Indian TV industry as well, many celebs have best friends in real life who have been with them in the toughest phases of their lives. So, on the occasion of Friendship Day 2022, let's have a look at some BFFs from the Indian TV industry.
Ankita Lokhande And Rashami Desai
Ankita Lokhande and Rashami Desai are one of the popular BFF duos in the Indian TV industry. The divas have known each other for many years, and have always been part of each other's good and bad days. Last year, Rashami indeed had a blast at the bachelorette of Ankita Lokhande.
Tejasswi Prakash And Shivin Narang
Tejasswi Prakash and Shivin Narang participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, where they bonded really well. They also featured in the music video ‘Sunn Zara'. When she participated in Bigg Boss 15, Shivin rooted for her outside the house. They are indeed true BFFs!
Karan Kundrra And Prince Narula
Karan Kundrra and Prince Narula are not BFFs, but brothers. They worked as gang leaders in several seasons of Roadies, and after that, Prince and Karan often helped each other in their lives. In an interview with one of the leading portals, Prince revealed that Karan took care of his expenses when he had no work. Interestingly, Prince also gave Karan gym training to stay fit.
Jannat Zubair And Anushka Sen
Social media sensations Jannat Zubair and Anushka Sen have a great bond of friendship. Let us tell you, Anushka has been a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Hence, being a best friend and guide, she gave some important tips to Jannat for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.
Umar Riaz, Rajiv Adatia And Karan Kundrra
Umar Riaz, Rajiv Adatia and Karan Kundrra met in the Bigg Boss 15 house, and since then, they bonded really well with each other. Interestingly, after the show, they never miss any chance to spend time together and relish some beautiful moments of their friendship.
Filmibeat wishes a happy friendship day to all!
- Friendship Day EXCLUSIVE! How Splitsvilla 10 Rivals Naina Singh & Akash Choudhary Became Best Friends Forever
- Exclusive! Friendship Day: Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Kunal Jaisingh & Others Reveal What The Day Means To Them
- Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep, Arunita, Shamukhapriya & Other Top Contestants Talk About Friendship Day
- Friendship Day 2021: Sholay To Queen, Movies That Proved True Friendship Exists In All Forms
- Friendship Day Special! Cartel Fame Pranati Rai Prakash Considers Rithvik Dhanjani & Tanuj Virwani As Family
- Exclusive! Friendship Day: Megha Chakraborty Talks About Her Pals; Hiba Reveals How She’ll Celebrate The Day
- Friendship Day 2020: Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal & Others Wish Their Pals!
- Friendship Day Special: Hip Hip Hurray, Remix & Other Shows Which Give Us Major Friendship Goals
- Friendship Day Special: Bollywood's Real-Life Buddies Who Make Us Say 'Dosti Ho Toh Aisi'
- Top 5 Malayalam Movies That Give Major Friendship Goals!
- Is Pandemic Ruining Your Friendship Day? Send These Special Songs To Your Friends & Make Them Smile
- Friendship Day 2021: Top 6 Hindi Shows On OTT To Binge Watch With Your BFFs This Weekend!