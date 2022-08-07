Happy Friendship Day: Tejasswi-Shivin To Ankita-Rashami; TV Celebs Who Are BFFs In Real Life

Ankita Lokhande And Rashami Desai

Ankita Lokhande and Rashami Desai are one of the popular BFF duos in the Indian TV industry. The divas have known each other for many years, and have always been part of each other's good and bad days. Last year, Rashami indeed had a blast at the bachelorette of Ankita Lokhande.

Tejasswi Prakash And Shivin Narang

Tejasswi Prakash and Shivin Narang participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, where they bonded really well. They also featured in the music video ‘Sunn Zara'. When she participated in Bigg Boss 15, Shivin rooted for her outside the house. They are indeed true BFFs!

Advertisement Advertisement

Karan Kundrra And Prince Narula

Karan Kundrra and Prince Narula are not BFFs, but brothers. They worked as gang leaders in several seasons of Roadies, and after that, Prince and Karan often helped each other in their lives. In an interview with one of the leading portals, Prince revealed that Karan took care of his expenses when he had no work. Interestingly, Prince also gave Karan gym training to stay fit.

Jannat Zubair And Anushka Sen

Social media sensations Jannat Zubair and Anushka Sen have a great bond of friendship. Let us tell you, Anushka has been a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Hence, being a best friend and guide, she gave some important tips to Jannat for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Umar Riaz, Rajiv Adatia And Karan Kundrra

Umar Riaz, Rajiv Adatia and Karan Kundrra met in the Bigg Boss 15 house, and since then, they bonded really well with each other. Interestingly, after the show, they never miss any chance to spend time together and relish some beautiful moments of their friendship.