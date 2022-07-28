Harsh Rajput Reveals He Had No Work Before Nazar; Actor Opens Up About Toughest Phase Of His Life

Harsh Rajput, who is known for working in the supernatural drama Nazar, recently opened up about the toughest phase of his life. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Harsh revealed that he didn't have work before Nazar.

While recalling the toughest phase of his life, Harsh Rajput said, "The toughest period (in my life) was before Nazar. There was this whole one-and-a-half year where I had no work and I genuinely had no work. I was trying, and I tried everything; every big or small role, every genre. I auditioned for everything. But nothing was working. I did not understand where I was going wrong. That was one of the toughest periods of my life. I was not getting work, and I was ready for any work that I'd get. But I wasn't getting any. It was tough physically, mentally and emotionally."

The toughest phase of his life had affected his mental health as well. Thankfully, his family motivated him and was supportive of him. He feels that actors are very emotional people and small things also affect them.

Talking about Harsh Rajput, the actor has acted in shows such as Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Dharam Veer, Hitler Didi, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein and so on. He has also acted in movies such as Aalaap, and Traces of Sandalwood.

