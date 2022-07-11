Apart from story or content, major credit of television shows doing well in terms of TRP goes to the lead pair of the show. Fans go crazy to watch their favourite jodi on-screen. They have nicknames for their favourite jodis and even trend on social media when they watch something good related to them on or off-screen. As we enter mid-2022, we bring you the list of jodis who ruled the first half of the year and won audience hearts. Take a look!
Harshad-Pranali
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod became instant hit jodi. Fans have been loving the couple's chemistry so much that they want them to be seen together in real life too. The duo is lovingly called HarsHali and AbhiRa.
Fahmaan-Sumbul
Gashmeer Mahajani and Sumbul Touqeer's jodi (Imlie) was loved by audience. Post his exit fans were disappointed, but the show picked pace as audience loved Fahmaan and Sumbul's chemistry. The couple is known as AryLie by fans. Recently, while talking about Sumbul, Fahmaan had said that he is protective towards her as she is much younger to him.
Tejasswi-Karan & Tejasswi-Simba
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, who express their love for each other in Bigg Boss 15 house are going super strong. The couple is in high demand and has been doing music videos and also appeared on reality shows as well. On the other hand, fans are loving Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi's jodi in Naagin 6.
Nakuul-Disha
Nakkul Mehta and Disha Parmar share a wonderful friendship of over a decade now. The duo, who first starred together in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and are lovingly called by fans as RaYa. Fans have been eagerly waiting for their reunion in the show.
Ayesha-Neil
Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Sharma, who play the roles of Sai and Virat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, are known as SaiRat by fans. Their on-screen chemistry is loved by fans so much that they troll makers when they watch Virat with Pakhi.
Zain-Reem
Fanna-Ishq Mein Marjawan makers introduced fresh pair Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh, who are seen as Agastya and Pakhi. Fans love their sizzling chemistry in the show.
Shaheer-Hiba
Another fresh pair- Shaheer Shaikh and Hiba Nawab was introduced by Rajan Shahi in his new show Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. The budding romance between Sayuri and Kanha is keeping the audience hooked to the show.
