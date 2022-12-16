‘He Is Mocking The Word Sardarni,’ Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's Mom Slams VJ Andy For Calling Her Daughter 'Bhalu'

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who is currently locked in the Bigg Boss 16 house, was the target of VJ Andy's recent videos. The former Bigg Boss contest and video jockey has made a few parody videos in which he can be seen mocking Nimrit and her previous hit TV show Choti Sarrdaarni. This has upset the actress’ mother Inderpreet Kaur.

She is furious with Andy for calling her daughter 'Bhalu' (bear) and Roti Sardarni in his spoof. It must be noted that Andy was razzing Nimrit over getting emotional on Bigg Boss quite a few times. Nimrit's mother told ETimes TV that by mocking the word 'Sardarni’, Andy is targeting the entire Sikh community.

She was quoted as saying, "Andy has always expressed his views about the contestants of Bigg Boss. Every year he does that, he has been a former contestant also. I always felt that he is someone who has a very progressive thinking who doesn't believe in body-shaming, trolling someone for being insensitive. But what he is doing now is not comedy, I am sorry to say that in the pretext of doing comedy he’s hitting below the belt.”

Inderpreet Kaur, who is a principal at a school, went on to add, "He is body shaming someone, taking a dig at someone’s career choices. The very fact that he has picked up Nimrit’s show’s name is in a very bad taste. It is one of the popular shows of the channel and successfully ran for a long time and Nimrit was proudly associated with it. The way he is mocking the word 'Sardarni’ is targeting the entire Sikh community."

Nimrit’s mom believes Andy is resorting to cheap tactics to gain popularity. Meanwhile, Andy’s video has also not gone down well with the actress’ fans. They have condemned his attempt at trolling Nimrit on social media and have even threatened to file a case against him