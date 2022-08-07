Helly Shah recently made headlines for walking the red cart at Cannes Film Festival this year. The actress has now announced that her film Zibah is eligible for an Oscar qualification. She took to her social media account and said that she is proud to be associated with the project.
Helly Shah's Film Zibah To Have Theatrical Screening In LA, Gets Eligible For An Oscar Qualification
It must be noted that Zibah is one of the top 3 films from India to get a theatrical screening in LA. Helly posted photos from the screening and thanked her fans for showering her with their immense love.
The actress tweeted, “For #zibahthefilm SCREENING. Glad to announce that ZIBAH is one of the top 3 films from India to get a theatrical screening in LA and is eligible for OSCAR Qualification Proud to be a part of such a beautiful project. We need all your love & blessings & wishes and more lovee."
For the screening, Helly opted for a traditional Indian outfit. She looked absolutely stunning in the selfies she posted along with her gratitude note on Twitter. In a recent interview, the actress even expressed how great she feels about this significant achievement in her career. She told Hindustan Times, “To be screened in LA, get the Oscar qualification, feels great. No one of us imagined that we were going to reach till here." Directed by Arunjit Borah, Zibah also stars Barkha Bisht and Swati Agarwal in pivotal roles.
- HT Most Stylish Awards 2022: Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Helly, TejRan & Others Walk Red Carpet In Style
- Helly Shah On Not Being Invited To Indian Pavilion At Cannes 2022
- Helly Shah: There Is A TV Tag Given To Us; Indian Designers Refused To Give Me Their Outfits For Cannes
- Amar Upadhyay Has THIS To Say About Hina Khan & Helly Shah’s Comments On Discrimination Against TV Stars
- Helly Shah Looks Stunning In Black-White Pantsuit, Unveils Poster Of Her Debut Film Kaya Palat At Cannes 2022
- Helly Shah Poses With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At Cannes; Shares Fangirl Moment
- Helly Shah Reaches Cannes, Dazzles In Yellow Attire As She Poses For Paps
- Helly Shah To Make Cannes Film Festival Debut; Actress To Unveil Poster Of Her Debut Film Kaya Palat
- Naagin 6: Shehnaaz Gill, Helly Shah, Surbhi & Other Actresses Who Rejected Tejasswi Prakash's Role Pratha
- Iconic Gold Awards 2021 Winners List: Shivangi Joshi, Debattama-Karanvir, Rrahul-Helly & Others Win Big
- International Iconic Awards 2021 Winners List: Jasmin-Aly, Surbhi, Shivangi, Karanvir, RiAnsh & Others Win BIG
- International Iconic Awards 2021: Nikki, Surbhi, Jasmin-Aly, Helly-Rrahul & Others Look Stylish In Black