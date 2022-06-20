Recently, Karan along with his current girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash attended an award ceremony, which was hosted by the actor's ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar, and Maniesh Paul.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been hitting the news since their Bigg Boss 15 days. Currently, they are the cutest couple in the telly town. TejRan fans are super crazy about them and they trend the duo every now and then on Twitter.

Netizens noticed the same and took to social media to comment on the same. One of the users wrote, "Yaar tejran n she my god wht will happen maza tho ayega." Another user tweeted, "Bhaisaab,Tejran aur attention seeker ek saath ek hi place par,chalo news vaalo ko to sabse badi headline mil gayi but always and forever #tejran." Wondering what might have happened!

Well, as per Bollywoodlife report, Karan and his ex Anusha didn't come face to face, and he along with Tejasswi left the event a bit early.

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Karan and Anusha are extremely mature and they would definitely greet each other if they would have come face to face. But nothing sort of that happened, in fact, Karan and Tejasswi left the event a bit early as they had their early morning work commitments and they are thorough professionals as we have seen."

Meanwhile, another report in Koimoi revealed, "Anusha was informed beforehand that Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash will be bestowed with an award, she can go the backstage for that brief moment. However, having no hard feelings or grudges in her heart, Anusha stood on the side of the stage while Maniesh finished presenting the Super Stylish TV couple award to Teja and Karan."

In fact, Karan was apparently seen telling Maniesh, "Maniesh Bhai agar tum nahi hote, hum stage pe award lene aa hi nahi paate."