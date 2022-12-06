TV Star Hina Khan Shares Cryptic Note About Betrayal; Leaves Fans Tensed

Hina Khan made her acting debut with Rajan Shahi's long-running Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2009 and became a household name as the OG Akshara.

After playing the iconic character for eight long years, she quit the daily soap and later went on to be a part of many hit TV shows including Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Bigg Boss 11, Naagin 5, and Bigg Boss 14 among others.

She is currently on a break from TV and has been busy with films and web shows. One of the highest-paid stars of small screen, Hina was recently holidaying in Turkey with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

The second most followed Indian TV actress on Instagram, Hina continuously shared her holiday pictures with fans and gave vacation goals to many. However, her most recent social media posts have left her admirers tensed.

Hina Khan, who is a private person and usually don't share much about her personal matters, recently took to Instagram and shared two cryptic posts related to 'betrayal'.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Hina posted a quote - "Betrayal is the only truth that sticks" and wrote, "Late night thoughts..."

In another story, she shared a quote that reads, "Remember to forgive yourself for the blindness that put you in the path of those who betrayed you. Sometimes a good heart doesn't see the bad..."

Take a look at her posts below:

Hina Khan's social media posts have left her fans concerned and tensed. Expressing their concern on Twitter, Hinaholics started trending 'HINA KHAN' on the popular social networking site.

Reacting to the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star's Instagram stories, a fan wrote, "We don't know anything but what happened how it happened we want to know all this and very soon."

Another fan tweeted, "We are always with you HINA KHAN everything will be alright."

A third reaction read, "She has write something on her story.. it's for whom..?? HINA KHAN"

Here are the reactions:

On the career front, Hina was last seen sharing screen space with Shaheer Sheikh in the the music video Runjhun. Her upcoming slate of projects include Country of Blind and Seven One.