Hina Khan Kisses BF Rocky At Her Manager’s Reception Party, Sings Lag Ja Gale With Rahul Vaidya; VIDEO

TV star Hina Khan, who became a household name after playing the iconic role of Akshara in Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is back in the news once again.

Currently busy with the promotions of her latest project, Shadyantra with Chandan Sanyal Roy and Kunal Roy Kapur, Hina recently attended the wedding festivities of her manager Heena Lad with Kaushal Joshi.

Besides her, several popular names including Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya, and Monalisa among others too were a part of the celebrations. Yesterday, Hina's video of demanding Rs 1 lakh from the groom as 'shagun' also went viral.

Last night (December 16), Heena and Kaushal's reception party was held. For the reception, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star looked royal in a silver sequined lehenga paired with a plunging blouse and sheer dupatta. She left her tresses open and accessorised her look with bangles and diamond necklace.

Currently, a video from the reception party is doing the rounds on social media in which Hina is seen crooning Lag Ja Gale song with Rahul Vaidya. Looks like she changed into a more comfortable set of clothing to enjoy the party.

In the clip, she's seen sharing the stage with Rahul Vaidya while singing the song. Soon, Heena (her manager) enters and asks Hina's long-time boyfriend Rocky Jaisal to come on the stage. After joining them, he goes straight to his ladylove and both share a quick kiss leaving everyone in aww.

For the unversed, Kaushal is the manager of Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill and comedian Bharti Singh. Both of them were also seen enjoying themselves at the couple's wedding ceremonies.

HINA & ROCKY'S LOVE STORY

Hina first met Rocky on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where he was working as a supervising producer. Soon, they fell in love for each other and have been in a steady relationship since many years now.

Currently, the actress has been away from TV. She was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 as a 'senior' along with Gauahar Khan and late Siddharth Shukla in 2020. Since then, she's been busy with web shows and music videos,

On the career front, Hina will next be seen playing the lead role in Shadyantra which is slated to premiere on ZEE Theatre and ZEE5 on December 18.

