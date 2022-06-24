Talking about the experience of attending the prestigious festival, which happened after a two-year gap due to the pandemic, Hina said that everyone had a great time and it was a fun experience.

Hina Khan, who became a household name with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, graced Cannes this year. This was the second time she appeared at Cannes (She walked the red carpet in 2019) Recently, the actress spoke about her experience of attending Cannes for the second time.

Hina was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "As compared to 2019, everything was more decked up and that was expected. Aisa lag raha tha ki koi mela chal raha hai udhar! People couldn't go and watch world cinema for two years and so, everyone was really keen to attend it this time. There were so many people on the red carpet this time! Many people who attend the festival regularly told me that they haven't seen anything like this before. Everyone had a great time and it was a fun experience."

She said that this time she was well prepared. She revealed that this time they did a lot of research and preparation about what she would wear and how she would present.

Hina concluded by saying, "I was better prepared this time and I knew what I was going to do there. Even in 2019, I received a lot of love for my red carpet appearance and it had added to my popularity in a big way. This time, we did a lot of research and preparation about what I was going to wear and how I was going to present myself. We put in a lot of effort and I felt satisfied with the overall experience."

