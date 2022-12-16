Hina Khan REACTS To Break Up Rumours With Rocky Jaiswal: I'm very happy in my love life

Hina Khan Dismisses Break Up Rumours With Rocky Jaiswal

During her recent interview, Hina Khan was quizzed about the break rumours and the actress dismissed the reports stating that everything is well in her love life. 'Yeah! I did receive a lot of it as everything is okay, a lot of friends messaged me, a lot of them... Karishma Tanna... a lot of people messaged is everything okay, what is happening... So I said guys, it's a promotional story. Our friends will understand that na..... We are talking on personal dm, they would understand na that it is related to a promotional thing. Rest of them were really scared and there were some articles out that there's some breakup rumours and all that. But no, there's nothing like that touchwood. I'm very happy in my love life and God has been really really kind. So yeah, it happens what to do. I knew this will happen,' he added.