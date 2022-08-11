One of the actors, whose performance has been grabbing all the attention is Fahmaan Khan's, who is seen as Aryan Singh Rathore. Fans love his angry young man looks and have been showering immense love and support to the actor, which is evident on social media. Fans have been trending the actor on Twitter. Fahmaan, who is quite active on social media and often reciprocate to fans love, responded to the same. The actor shared special video to thank his fans.

Imlie is one of the most-loved and top shows on the TRP chart. Audience love the lead pair-Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer in the show. Recently, the show took a leap and fans have been loving the track, especially the actors' performance.

Fahmaan shared a video on Twitter and captioned it as, "Appreciation post for the wonderful #fandom. You'll are amazing."

In the video, he thanked fans for all their love and beautiful gifts. He also mentioned in the video that without fans, actors are nothing!

"This message is for my fans who have showered immense love on me. I receive a lot of gifts daily and my room is filled with them. I feel that without fans, an actor is nothing, because it's the audience that brings life to what we do. I want to say I love all of you and respect each one of you."

Fahmaan further promised to entertain fans and requested fans to keep watching and loving him.

He concluded by saying, "You all have done so much, which can clearly be seen as Aryan Singh Rathore has been trending on Twitter for the last 7 days and it's the 8th day today. Thank you and keep loving and watching whatever I do. I'll try to do as much as I can to keep you all entertained."