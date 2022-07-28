Fahmaan revealed that post leap, Aryan is heartbroken and shattered while Imlie is hiding her pain behind her smile.

Star Plus' Imlie is one of the top shows on the TRP chart. The show has been grabbing headlines for its latest twists. Recently, the show took a 5-year leap, post which Aryan and Imlie parted ways. While Aryan is with family along with Malini, Imlie is with Chinni in Pagdandia. Recently, Fahmaan Khan, who plays the role of Aryan, spoke about his and Sumbul Touqeer AKA Imlie's characters post leap.

The actor was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "The show has taken a leap of 5 years. But if we see things from the audience's point of view, characters like Aryan and Imlie, who were immensely in love with each other, have stayed apart for 5 years. So it will be interesting to see whether Aryan and Imlie have made their lives comfortable or destroyed them."

He added, "I believe 'we don't get over it but we learn to live with it' and it will be interesting to see whether they have learnt to live with it or not. Aryan is heartbroken and shattered, whereas Imlie is hiding her pain behind her smile."

Meanwhile, the couple is rocking in Ravivaar With Star Parivaar episodes. Recently, the duo performed in the show to the romantic song 'Ang Laga De'. Fahmaan and Sumbul pulled off the steamy dance that made fans go 'uff'. Not just fans, even singer Amaal Malik was in praise of AryLie.

Amaal shared AryLie's fan-made video which had his song 'Jaan Hai Meri' and captioned it as, "Love these guys and #JaanHaiMeri suits them so much @fahmaankhan @TouqeerSumbul #Imlie @StarPlus @Thearjunbijlani."

After watching this, fans couldn't stop showering their love and many of them asked them to cast the couple in his music video. Take a look at a few comments!

@ishanya_gupta: Amaal n Arjun r d best💯😂❤️ Imlie fd loves both of u a lot❤️Can we see a collab of u all for a mv? 🥹.

Aminath Imsha: Sir cast them in an mv of yours.

Kiran: Aww amaal😊 Can we have a new song with both of them in a music video. And sung by you✨. It will rock the ears and the screens🤟.

Fariya Bhuiyan: @AmaalMallik plz make a MV with @fahmaankhan & @TouqeerSumbul. I'm sure it will be bumper hit.. #Sumaan is like #sidnazz ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥.