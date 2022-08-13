Fahmaan was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Sumbul and I are not a couple. My name Fahmaan means 'very understanding' and I am friendly and understanding with everyone. I can be a super best friend, but I can be a troublesome boyfriend, so I want to steer clear of relationships right now."

Imlie is one of the popular shows on television, and the lead pair- Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer are most-loved jodi. The couple's on-screen chemistry is loved by audiences and the two have become quite close in real life as well. There has been constant buzz that the two are more than friends. Recently, Fahmaan has reacted to the same and clarified that they are not a couple.

Talking about Sumbul, the actor said, "I enjoy my friendship with Sumbul because there are no expectations and we are fully focused on giving our best to the show. She is a great co-actor. I love my 'alone' space and do not want to get into a relationship. I am very happy that people love our pairing and even want to see us get married."

Fahmaan said that he is not romantic in real life and his past girlfriends have always felt that. He added that he doesn't even hold hands, so, if a girl falls in love with him, she will always be troubled (laughs).

The actor said that in personal life too, he doesn't express emotions. He added that his parents were with him a few months ago and its after 31 years, he called his father, who was going to sleep and gave him a warm hug. Fahmaan said that he is shy when it comes to showing emotions. He added that although will care and protect a person, he can't express it much physically.

Advertisement Advertisement

Professionally, the actor has been doing good in Imlie. He has been getting to do some action scenes as well. About the same, he said that he loves doing action roles as he finds them challenging. He added that he is heavily inspired by Bollywood action films like Ghulam.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Makers Drop Promos Featuring Gashmeer-Nora, Amruta-Madhuri & Karan Johar-Maniesh Paul

Fahmaan mentioned that he is focused on doing good work rather than just earing, so along with TV, he would be happy to do some good work in Bollywood and the OTT space. He concluded by saying that he wants to portray different characters in his career.