While Akshara recreated the famous scene where she confesses her feelings for Abhimanyu just like the way he did for her, Manish became Sunny Deol and gave the best performance. On the other hand, Imlie's Narmada became Narmada. Both the lead actors from YRKKH and Imlie gave powerful and electric performance, and their chemistry set the stage on fire. Recently, Fahmaan Khan (Aryan) spoke about his bond with Sumbul Touqeer (Imlie).

Star Plus' Sunday show Ravivaar With Star Parivaar garnered good ratings and occupied the second spot on the TRP chart. In the latest episode, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Imlie families were seen competing with each other. The lead characters of both the shows were seen battling for the title of 'Best Parivaar'.

The actor said that he is protective towards Sumbul because she is young. He called her tiny tantrums 'cute', and added that it is fun working with her.

Fahmaan was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I feel concerned and protective towards Sumbul because she's just so young. She has these tiny tantrums which are cute. So, I try to make her understand some things whenever she doesn't get the bigger picture."

He concluded by saying, "I'm very protective towards her as she's still pretty young. And, we have so much fun on the set with our ridiculous banter. It's very fun working with her. I feel that fans are now getting to see this because of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar and I am very happy to be a part if this amazing segment."