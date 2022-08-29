In a video shared by Fahmaan, the actors confirmed that the show is indeed going for a generation leap and post which, they will be exiting the show. The duo thanked fans for their love and support and asked them not to be disappointed and shower love to the show the same way that they have been doing now. The duo also revealed that they have been planning something together for their plans.

Imlie has been hitting the headlines regarding the upcoming leap. It was said that post leap, the lead actors Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer will exit the show. Although the producer of the show Gul Khan had hinted about the same during her chat with fans, no one had confirmed the leap and exit of actors. Now, Fahmaan and Sumbul took to their social media to announce their exit and confirm the generation leap.

In the video, Fahmaan said, "The news is true. We are taking a generation leap. Things are moving ahead and it's for the better good of the show." He revealed that the makers spoke about the same to them, but they didn't feel right to tell it until it was confirmed. He added that he had a great journey and this show has been special for him, and for her (Sumbul) also.

He asked fans not to get disappointed as everything that's good/great has to come to an end at some point, nothing lasts for ever and change is inevitable thing that everyone has to go through. Fahmaan added that they are not upset, as things are moving ahead, which is for a better good for the show.

The actor further said that this show has taught him that he can also play a different character, which he feels, he didn't know that he can do. From the situation that he entered the show, till now where the show has reached, he said that it is a big thing for him. He thanked everyone for being supportive to him since the beginning. He added that Imlie is very special for him in his heart and his career.

Sumbul, on the other hand, too echoed the same, and said that the decision of leap was discussed with them and then only it was taken. She said that their journey has been a roller-coaster ride. Everyone gave so much love, which she/they never expected in the beginning. This is the reason that their chemistry worked as it gave them the confidence. Sumbul added that what she is today is because of the show, hence Imlie will be really special in her life. And all these is because of fans' love and support.

Click here to watch the video

Fahmaan further asked fans to support the show the same way that they have been doing. The actors said that they are going to miss playing the characters- Imlie and Aryan. Fahmaan went on to tell fans that they will try to do something together and said that they had been planning something soon and they will keep them posted.

The duo also joked how his mother said they look like brother-sister (a video from Ravivaar With Star Parivaar that has been going viral on social media). But on a serious note, they said that they will set the screen on fire in the upcoming episodes.