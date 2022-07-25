Amidst dating rumours, Fahmaan and Sumbul pulled off the steamy dance that made fans go 'uff'.

Ravivaar With Star Parivaar is one of the shows that is grabbing headlines. In the show, all the stars from Star Parivaar perform, especially the cute couples of the popular shows. Recently, Imlie actors Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer gave fun yet sizzling performance to the romantic song 'Ang Laga De' from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

Take a look at a few tweets!

Arylie Galaxy: I'm still reeling from their amazing dance sequence. Ufff the chemistry! #arylie #imlie #fahmaankhan #SumbulTouqeer #teamimliewins #ravivaarwithstarparivaar.

Sumaiya: Dynamite couple with Dynamite performance 🌟 They just set the stage on fire🔥They did the act so smoothly 🤩 It's really hard to do something like this without a plan until u have that trust, comfort, respect, bond with your co-star 🫴👏 Ace couple 👌.

@Falguni: SUMAAN 💜 Set fire to the stage 🔥.

@mycrackischaos: - damn the song was perfect and their chemistry was unparalleled. i need a private arylie angsty make up dance please ffs 😭🥵🤌🏾.

After performance, Arjun teased the duo and asked yet again that if they are 'just good friends'. To this Fahmaan said, "We are brilliant friends." Sumbul said, "He is my very good friend and he is very important person in my life. I trust him so much that if anytime I'm in trouble, he will be the first person that I will call." Arjun again teases her by saying, "Pati ke sare gunn hai, lekin pyaar nahi hai. Par kisi ne sahi kaha tha ki pyaar dosti hai, aur dosti se hi shuru hota hai (He has all qualities of husband, but they are not in love. But someone has said it right that love starts off with friendship)."

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Sumbul praised Fahmaan's performance by sharing his picture. She wrote, "@fahmaankhan you are a firecracker. Kya perform kiya hai meri jaaannn!!!! I love your paagalpan towards yourcraft. Proud of you my friend."

To this Fahmaan wrote, "Aray wah just friend. Aaj tareef pe tareef. Thank you so much."