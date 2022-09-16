Fahmaan wrote, "Andheron se hum kar chuke the samjhauta, phir anjane mein ek dusre ki zindagi mein roshni bhardi. Chota sa tha safar humara, khushiyan thodi aur hotin toh acha lagta. Khatm toh hona hi tha lekin ek ajeeb si bechaini reh gayi hai dill mein ki shayad thode aur pal bita dete toh Mann bhar jata. Hum milenge jungli! Wahan Jahan koi ghum aur dard koi dukh hum tak pahunchne se pehle dum todle, wahan Jahan tum aur mein sirf ek dusre mein khoye rahe aur bina bataye ek dusre ko samjhe. Aaj aisa lag raha hai jaise koi baat udhar nahi rahi. I love you #imlie! Yours Aryan Singh Rathore."

Imlie is one of the popular and top shows on television. Of late, the Star Plus' show has been in the news regarding its leap and lead actors Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer's exit. Recently, the actors took to social media to bid goodbye.

On the other hand, Sumbul shared a couple of adorable pictures with her co-star Fahmaan and captioned it as, "Phir milihein akadbagghe 🌷 Tumhri jungli ❤️."

The show will be taking a generation leap. As per the latest report, Karan Vohra and Megha Chakraborty have been roped in for the show. Megha, who was seen in Kaatelal & Sons will be playing the role of Imlie's daughter post 20-year leap.

Megha called it is a blessing to be a part of the show that is loved by everyone.

The actress was quoted by IANS as saying, "It is exciting to be a part of such a big show and a wonderful team. 'Imlie' has made a place for itself in everyone's hearts, and I will continue to deliver the best to our fans and audience. You'll have to wait and watch how my character's journey begins. It's been a blessing for me. Imlie has become a huge part of my life already, and I hope the audience will enjoy this new beginning."

