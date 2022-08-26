Fahmaan's angry young man avatar has impressed the audience and his on-screen chemistry with his co-star Sumbul Touqeer has also impressed fans. Recently, the actor spoke about their chemistry and the current track of the show.

It won't be wrong if we say that Fahmaan Khan became an overnight star with Star Plus' show Imlie. It has to be recalled that Fahmaan was not the main lead of the show. But after Gashmeer Mahajani's exit, Fahmaan's character took the centre stage and everything changed. He said that although he was initially skeptical to play the role, the creative team convinced him that it was a grey character. Fahmaan added that apart from Aryan being grey, he is also an action guy, who will beat up goons and indulge in some heavy-duty stunts, which is what made him take up the role (as he loves doing action roles).

Talking about his on-screen chemistry with Sumbul, he was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Sumbul and I have great chemistry because I love my characters Imlie, Rani (from my previous show) and when I have to romance, I am focused on it. I enjoy my friendship with Sumbul because there are no expectations and we are fully focused on giving the best to the show."

Talking about Malini's (Mayuri Deshmukh) entry and the current track, Fahmaan said that in television, everyone is bound by time and he feels that they have to think quickly about newer ways if a particular plot hasn't worked out.

He said, "Many times, bringing another woman in the picture or interlinking a plot with a track in the past is done to bring newness, there is no intention to do something that is done before but it is possible that it might work or not work. Earlier, there was a woman in the picture who entered as my friend and now it is Malini."

The actor feels that TV viewers like seeing conflict. He said that after showing Aryan and Imlie's love, the makers separated the couple, and now the track is focussing on how Cheeni is getting them back together.