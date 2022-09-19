Imlie: Karan Vohra Reveals Why He Took Up The Show; Says He Is Not Bothered About Pressure Or TRPs

Recently, when Karan was asked if he is nervous or feels the pressure of entering an already popular show, he said that things like pressure and TRPs don't bother him.

Imlie is all set to take a generation leap. The makers recently released a promo which featured Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor as Imlie and Cheeni. Karan Vohra will be seen playing male lead in the show.

The actor was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Honestly, I'm not too much into all of this. These things like pressure, TRPs and all doesn't really bother me. I'm more focused towards my performance and doing my job perfectly. And in life, taking risks are important as well. I'm thrilled to find out how things would turn out to be with this show."

When asked what made him take up the show he said, "Gul Khan and Four Lions are known names in the industry. Their shows have always managed to grab people's attention and garnered fans' love. I am coming back to television after a gap of two and a half years and one of the reasons was I was getting similar kind of characters. An arrogant guy wearing three-piece suits and I wanted to explore other kinds of characters and with Imlie I'm getting to do just that."

Karan said that he will be seen playing the role of a DJ (Disco Jokey) in the show named Agastya, who is vibrant, funky and everything that he hasn't played so far. It's exciting and intriguing for him."

He said that his brother Kunal is a DJ in real life, so he has been observing him and trying to include small details into his character.

This will be his second show with Megha as they were seen together in Krishna Chali London, and when asked about reuniting with her in Imlie, he said that he was pleasantly surprised when he came to know that she'll play the lead role opposite him and he was a bit relaxed, as it's always good to work with people you already know.

