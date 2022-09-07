As per the latest report, Mayuri Deshmukh, who plays the role of Malini, will also be quitting the show. Mayuri confirmed the same and revealed the reason for her exit.

Imlie is one of the most loving shows on television. The show that stars Sumbul Touqeer, Fahmaan Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh in the lead roles, is one of the top shows on the TRP chart. Of late, the show has been in the news regarding the leap. Recently, Fahmaan and Sumbul confirmed their exit from the show.

The actress was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "My journey as Malini was interesting and filled with many shades. Now the show is taking a leap and I was always clear that I would not want to play mom to adults or even teenagers. So, I have quit the show."

Talking about how her role jumped from positive to a vicious, scheming woman on the show, she said, "I agree it was a drastic shift. TV is a TRP-driven industry and the script changes accordingly, so after almost a year of playing a positive Malini, who would sacrifice for her step-sister, when the makers told me that my character was going to turn negative, it did came as a jerk. I was not convinced initially, but then I felt it will be a bigger challenge to make people hate my character. And I worked hard on it."

She added that if the audiences been indifferent to her turning negative, she would have felt bad but a section of audience did start hating me and she felt that her character had achieved its target. Saying that, the actress said that Malini's (her character) loyalists did feel that her turning negative was not convincing enough for them. She added that she has never played such a villainous character before, but now people know that she can do it.

The actress feels that television is a great medium to work for because it gives you fame like no other. She said that she has been doing a lot of work but the kind of fame Imlie gave, is something else. She added that TV does get predictable sometimes because of the rating game, but it also gives you good work and money at the end of the day.

Mayuri concluded by saying that she is open to Marathi web, TV shows, films or any other medium and wants to explore more as an actor.