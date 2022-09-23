Recently, Megha said she is excited to be a part of the show. She spoke about Sumbul and revealed how it feels to be reuniting with Karan Vohra post Krishna Chali London.

Imlie is one of the popular and top 10 shows on television. Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan played the lead in the show. The show recently took a leap, post which their daughters- Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor took over the show. Karan Vohra is seen playing the male lead in the show.

Talking about Sumbul, Megha said that she was warm and welcoming. She also revealed Sumbul helped her with the accent and dialogues.

Megha was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I did meet her. She was quite occupied as they have to wrap up the shoot but still she was very warm and welcoming. Initially, the story was supposed to have Imlie's daughter being brought up in village and I got a script filled with dialogues of different language. It was very difficult for me to understand and Sumbul was right there for my rescue. She came to my room and helped me out with the accent and dialogues. However, due to some changes in the script, Imlie is shown growing up majorly in a city."

Talking about reuniting with Karan, she said, "I was pleasantly surprised when I saw him on the sets. There's always a comfort with actors that you've already worked with. When we met on the sets, we both warmly greeted each other which left the crew puzzled as they didn't know that we've worked together before. I'm relieved that we won't have to work a lot on our chemistry as we were paired opposite each other in the past as well."