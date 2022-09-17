In the new promo, Imlie introduces to her daughters Imlie and Cheeni. In the video, Imlie is seen recording a special bulletin dedicated to her daughters Imlie and Cheeni. She says that her daughter Imlie is very sweet and good at heart and she believes people too easily.

Imlie has been in the news for its generation leap. Post leap, the story will again revolve around two sisters and their love for one guy. While Imlie is soft and polite, Cheeni will play the jealous one. Recently, Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan, who were seen as Imlie and Aryan, bid goodbye to the show. The makers recently released a promo, which featured Imlie's daughters- Megha Chakraborty (as Imlie) and Seerat Kapoor (as Cheeni).

On the other hand, she says that Cheeni is quite sharp and has a sense of how the world works as well. But sometimes, she forgets her limits. Imlie then asks both daughters to stay together during any difficult situation and face in their lives. While Imlie is happy with her mother's message, Cheeni is upset and tells that the message is only for Imlie and she didn't find any special message dedicated to her.

Meanwhile, Megha, Seerat Kapoor and Karan Vohra revealed how it feels being a part of the popular show.

Megha told Times Of India that it is a huge challenge playing Imlie because Sumbul is a great actor and she has put forward a great task for them to achieve. Seerat said, "The story will evolve gradually, so people should not jump to conclusions about whether the show will work or not. Let's be positive and give our best."

Karan said, "I kept away from TV for 3 years and moved back to Delhi because I wanted to focus on the web. I do agree that it is a mammoth task to carry forward the story in an existing show and many times after the leap a show goes off air in a few months due to low viewership, but I will try my best."