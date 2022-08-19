Imlie Shares What Inspires Her The Most About Rajjo

While the show has been constantly garnering the attention of the masses, TV's favourite bahu Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer) has now shared her journey and spoke about what inspires her the most from Rajjo's life.

Rajjo is one of highly anticipated show that will showcase the heart-warming and inspirational journey of Rajjo and her life post the Uttarakhand floods. Celesti Bairagey will be seen playing the role of Rajjo in the show. The show also stars Rajveer Singh, Gungun Uprari and others in key roles. Rajjo will bring the story of a girl who runs behind the unfulfilled dream of her mother of winning a medal in athletics.

While Imlie has got so many big dreams to achieve in her life, she drags a gist of inspiration from Rajjo's life. Apart from playing the character of Imlie, Sumbul said that she would want to play Rajjo as she is like her in real life- determined and focussed.

She said, "Apart from my character, I would want to play Rajjo. She is just like me in real life Ziddi & focused. She has her eyes set on the goal and she doesn't let anything come in between her. Despite all the challenges she faced in her journey she never gives up. I find that inspiring. I would love to play something like that.

Sharing her excitement for the release of Rajjo, she added, "I am very excited about August 22, because Rajjo is coming from 7 pm on Star plus. I have already informed everyone and again I am reminding you all that from August 22, evening 7 o' clock, don't forget to watch Rajjo only on Star Plus."