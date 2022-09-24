Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer Talks About Last Day Of Shoot; Reveals What Made Fahmaan Khan Cry

Talking about last day of shoot, Sumbul told India-Forums that Fahmaan wasn't feeling well and all their attention was on him. She revealed that all of them sat together and spoke about how they bagged show. But thinking of last they she was in tears, but Fahmaan wasn't.

Imlie is one of the popular shows on television. A few days ago, the show took a leap, post which, Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan exited the show. Recently, Sumbul revealed what happened on last day of shoot and how Fahmaan reacted.

She said, "Later, when I read the script and screenplay of that last intense scene, tears started rolling down my cheeks. But, Fahmaan didn't cry. Then, we ended up on the floor for the last scene and I saw the set up of pillars fallen and something just hit me hard and I started crying, infact, I started howling. But, Fahmaan didn't cry."

She said that after shooting their last scene everyone started crying, but again Fahmaan didn't cry. However, when she hugged him, he was in tears.

Sumbul concluded by saying, "Post that, we shot our last scene and after the 'cut', I could see everyone crying. From light men to spot dada and even our directors' team, everyone had tears in their eyes and I turned around to see Fahmaan, but he didn't cry. I was so pissed and I wanted him to cry and that's when I went ahead and gave him a tight hug. And guess what, he finally cried. His eyes turned red and he shed a tear. I felt like a sense of accomplishment post that."