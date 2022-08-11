Nakuul Mehta

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Nakuul Mehta's father Pratap Singh Mehta is a veteran of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. He has also written a book on his experiences. Nakuul's great-great grandfather Laxmilal Mehta was the military commander of the Mewar region.

Varun Sood

Varun Sood's father Vineet K Sood served as a Brigadier in the Indian Army and had served in the Kargil War.

Dipika Kakar

Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar is a daughter of a retired army officer.

Aishwarya Sakhuja

Aishwarya Sakhuja's father Sudhir Kumar Sakhuja is a retired army man. She had said that whatever she is today is because of her army background.

Aman Verma

Aman Verma's father late YK Verma was a colonel in the Indian Army. The actor had said that army background teaches you to be disciplined, which is important to be successful in life.

Nikita Dutta

Nikita Dutta, who Became a household name with her show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, is also from an armed force background. While her father Anil Kumar Dutta is an admiral, her uncle SK Dutta is a major general.

Rajeev Khandelwal

Rajeev Khandelwal's father CL Khandelwal was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army.

Rannvijay Singha

Rannvijay Singha's father Iqbal Singh Singha is retired Lt. General of Indian Army. Although his father is retired, he is currently posted in Syria as the UN Force Commander. His family is serving Indian military since six generations, but Singha is the only exception.