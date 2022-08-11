Patriotism is the feeling of love, devotion, and sense of attachment to one's country, and for some it's in their blood! As India is all set to celebrate its 75th Independence Day in August, we bring you some of the actors whose parents are from armed forces background.
Nakuul Mehta
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor Nakuul Mehta's father Pratap Singh Mehta is a veteran of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. He has also written a book on his experiences. Nakuul's great-great grandfather Laxmilal Mehta was the military commander of the Mewar region.
Varun Sood
Varun Sood's father Vineet K Sood served as a Brigadier in the Indian Army and had served in the Kargil War.
Dipika Kakar
Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar is a daughter of a retired army officer.
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja's father Sudhir Kumar Sakhuja is a retired army man. She had said that whatever she is today is because of her army background.
Aman Verma
Aman Verma's father late YK Verma was a colonel in the Indian Army. The actor had said that army background teaches you to be disciplined, which is important to be successful in life.
Nikita Dutta
Nikita Dutta, who Became a household name with her show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, is also from an armed force background. While her father Anil Kumar Dutta is an admiral, her uncle SK Dutta is a major general.
Rajeev Khandelwal
Rajeev Khandelwal's father CL Khandelwal was a Lieutenant Colonel in the Army.
Rannvijay Singha
Rannvijay Singha's father Iqbal Singh Singha is retired Lt. General of Indian Army. Although his father is retired, he is currently posted in Syria as the UN Force Commander. His family is serving Indian military since six generations, but Singha is the only exception.
