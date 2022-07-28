Over the years, Indian television has produced many shows that not only made us proud, but also instilled a patriotic sentiment amongst every Indian. The 80s-90s shows had given us some of the memorable patriotic shows. A few actors, who played the patriotic roles are big stars now. As India is all set to celebrate its 75th Independence Day in August, we bring you some of the actors who aced patriotic roles. Take a look!
Shah Rukh Khan In Fauji
The first name that comes to mind when it comes to patriotic character is Shah Rukh Khan's, who played the role of Lt. Abhimanyu Rai in his debut TV show Fauji. Although he is known as Badshah of Bollywood, this role in Fauji will always be a cherished patriotic character on TV. The show revolved around the life of Abhimanyu Rai in a commando school. It was a light and engaging show.
Shakti Anand & Sai Deodhar In Saara Aakash
Saara Aakash depicted personal and professional lives of Indian Air Force officers. Shakti Anand & Sai Deodhar, who played the roles of Flt. Lt. Vikram Kochar and Flt. Lt. Monica Singh in the show, were seen fighting and they almost gave their lives fighting for their country.
Rajeev Khandelwal In Left Right Left
Rajeev Khandelwal played the role of Captain Rajveer Singh Shekhawat in Left Right Left. He would let go of everything that would come in his way while serving the country, such was his dedication.
Deepika Singh In Diya Aur Baati Hum
Deepika Singh, who played the role of IPS Sandhya Rathi in Diya Aur Baati Hum, is one of the inspirational patriotic characters. In the show, she was seen as a role model for women and also made the country proud by serving the country with honesty and determination.
Which among the above is your favourite patriotic character? Hit the comment box to share your views.
- Independence Day 2022: From Pippa To Pathaan, 5 Upcoming Patriotic Bollywood Films We Are Looking Forward To
- Independence Day 2022: Marakkar To Major, Upcoming Patriotic South Indian Films We Can’t Wait To Watch!
- Independence Day 2022: Best OTT Fictional Characters That Would Lay Their Lives For The Country
- Independence Day 2022: Watch OTT Series & Films All About Unity & Love For The Country
- Independence Day 2022: Bollywood Sports Films Which Will Make Your Hearts Swell With Pride For The Country
- Independence Day: 5 Non-Bollywood Stars’ Portrayal Of Indian Historical Characters We Can’t Miss
- Annup Sonii Began His Career With Patriotic Show Sea Hawks; Says Anubhav Loved His Character
- Independence Day 2022: The Changing Face Of Patriotism From Mother India To Uri: The Surgical Strike
- Independence Day 2022: 5 Malayalam Movie Characters Who Are Strong Patriots!
- Independence Day 2022: Uri, Manikarnika - 6 Hindi Films That Will Reignite Your Patriotic Spirit!
- Independence Day 2022: 5 Unforgettable Bollywood Dialogues That Are High On Patriotism!
- Independence Day 2022: 5 Tamil Songs That Will Definitely Fuel The Feeling Of ‘Desh Bhakti’ In You!