Indian Idol, the most love singing reality show of Sony Entertainment is all set to back with its Season 13. The makers recently concluded the multi-city auditions just dropped the much-awaited Indian Idol 13 promo! The show that has provided many aspiring singers with a national platform has just DROPPED IN outlines the narrative of families coming together to watch their favorite singing reality show.
Indian Idol 13 Coming Soon On Sony; 'Phir Saath Aane Ka Bahaana Hai, Ab Mausam Musicanna Hai’
The new Indian Idol 13 promo, which highlights the idea 'Phir sath aane ka bahana hai, ab Mausam Musicanna hai' showcases the story of a family where everyone is busy doing their chores. Then we see the youngest girl in the house who has put Indian Idol on bringing smiles to everyone's faces. The family members are seen considering this show as a family unit. The show that has made in-roads into the living rooms of households and the hearts of families is all set to premiere soon only on Sony Entertainment Television!
According to the reports, the final round of Indian Idol 13 auditions were taken place in Delhi on July 31, Sunday. Interestingly, the much-loved Sony TV reality show had received a massive number of over 2650 entries, for this season's auditions. The sources close to the show have confirmed that Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, Aditya Narayan, and Salman Ali, are a part of the show's team, this time.
