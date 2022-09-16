One such talented singer in Sonakshi Kar, who has impressed judges with her amazing singing skills.

Indian Idol 13 is back with a bang! The singing reality show premiered on September 10. The show saw the return of the 'ultimate trio' judges- Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani and television's charming host- Aditya Narayan. Like every season, this season too, he show has gathered some extraordinary talents from all over the country bringing in varied genres of music on this prestigious singing platform.

Neha Kakkar was bowled over contestant Sonakshi Kar's rendition of a Lata Mangeshkar song and was all praise for her. Not just her, even the other two judges Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani too were impressed with her melodious rendition of Lata's famous romantic track 'Rahen Na Rahen Hum' from the 1966 film Mamta that starred Suchitra Sen, Ashok Kumar and Dharmendra in the lead roles.

Neha praised Sonakshi and said, "I loved your performance. We have contestants like you who are singing Lata didi's songs. It sounds like our music is safe in your voice."

On the other hand, Sonakshi expressed her gratitude, and said that she is excited about her journey. Sonakshi said, "I have grown up watching Indian Idol and have learnt so much just by watching the show. I am really excited as to what this journey will bring for me after being mentored by the trio of judges who have mastered the art of music."

Indian Idol 13 Premiere Date, Timings And Contestants List

For the uninitiated, Sonakshi is from Kolkata and she is apparently a trained classical singer. She had participated in Bengali singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs and in Hindi singing reality shows- Indian Idol Junior (2013) and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs (2017).

(With IANS Inputs)