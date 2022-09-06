Indian Idol 13 Premiere Date & Timings

Hosted by Aditya Narayan, the show will premiere on September 10. It will be aired on Saturdays and Sundays at 8 pm on Sony TV.

Indian Idol 13 Contestants List: Navdeep Wadali

Navdeep Wadali is from Amritsar. In the promo, Navdeep can be seen getting standing ovation from the judges. Along with singing, he was seen playing harmonium amazingly.

Sonakshi Kar

Sonakshi Kar is from Kolkata. She is apparently a trained classical singer had participated in the popular Bengali singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. She also participated in Hindi singing reality shows- Indian Idol Junior (2013) and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs (2017).

Shivam Singh & Rishi Singh

The makers shared another promo, in which Shivam Singh was seen singing 'Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le'. Shivam is from Vadodara, Gujarat. In another promo shared by the makers, Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh was seen impressing judges with his amazing talent. He was seen singing 'Tu Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai'.

Anushka Patra & Sanchari Sengupta

The other two contestants, whose promos were shared by makers are- Anushka Patra from Kolkata, and Sanchari Sengupta, who is also from Kolkata. Sanchari is winner of Star Jalsa Super Singer 2020.

Chirag Kotwal & Senjuti Das

Chirag Kotwal is the young talent from Jammu & Kashmir UT who was seen impressing judges by singing 'Chaudhvin Ka Chand Ho' song, while Senjuti Das from Kolkata, impressed everyone with her melodious voice by singing 'Thode Badmash Ho Tum'.

Bidipta Chakraborty

Other contestant is Bidipta Chakraborty from Kolkata, who ended up being the second runner up in Bengali Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and had also participated in Little Champs (2017).