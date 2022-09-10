Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya, the much loved judges have returned once again to find the finest singing talents from the bunch, with the Sony TV show. Aditya Narayan, on the other hand, is returning as the host of the show. the first episode confirms that Indian Idol 13 is going to be a different experience for its audiences, in every sense.

Indian Idol, the highly popular singing reality show is finally back with its 13th edition. The highly anticipated reality show premiered on Sony TV at 8 PM tonight and has already created quite a stir on social media. Indian Idol 13 and its contestants are already winning hearts, and the new season has got a great start.

The premiere episode of Indian Idol 13 showcased the auditions, which involved thousands of talents from across the country. Next, judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya, were sitting at a venue that reminded of a concert stadium. Aditya Narayan, the host was seen having a great time on the show and bonded well with the judges just like in the previous seasons.

Anuska Patra entered as Indian Idol 13's first contestant, and she won hearts by singing the retro hit 'O Meri Jaan'. The second contestant was Taabish Ali, who impressed the judges with his second chance. Next Navdeep Wadali and Rito Riba went on to impress both the judges and audiences with their stellar performances. Later, Debosmita, Navdeep, and Sanchari entered the show. Along with the talents, Indian Idol 13 also seems to be focussing on its emotional quotient equally.

Here's what the netizens feel about Indian Idol 13. Have a look...

"Just watched #Indianidol13

My goodness everyone who were selected were mind-blowing

Eagerly waiting for further performances of every contestants," reads a tweet.

"Elated to see #RitoRiba performing on #IndianIdol13. Truly said by one of the judges that Rito's voice takes us to different dimension altogether. Such raw, unique and blessed voice! His magical voice taking over everyone🤍," wrote a netizen, who is truly impressed with Rito Riba.

"Rishi, Debosmita, Navdeep, Rito, Tabish, Anushka, Sanchari. What talent! And it's just the first episode of Auditions. 👏👏👏," reads another tweet.

"#indianidol13 #indianidol @VishalDadlani @NehaKakkarTeam #himeshreshamia #navdeepbadali #badalibrothers @navdeepbadali

Navdeep Badali Can proudly say "Examinee is better than Examiners!!!"

No offences pls 🙏," wrote a fan of Navdeep.

"Good one from

@VishalDadlani

It's most definitely the singers that keep us hooked to the show.

Have been following it since season 1

And we remember atleast 4/5 contestants and their songs from each season.

No doubt #IndianIdol rules over all other singing shows," reads a tweet.