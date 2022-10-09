Indian Idol 13: Virat Kohli Hails Rishi Singh’s Performance; Sends A Special Message
Indian Idol 13 has begun and it has come up with some mind-blowing singing talent from across the country. Every contestant has managed to leave the audience stunned with their performance and has been garnering immense love. Amid this, Rishi Singh, who is one of the popular contestants on the show, witnessed a moment of pride after he was praised by legendary cricketer Virat Kohli for his singing. This happened during the Golden Era Challenge on Indian Idol 13 and Rishi was undoubtedly over the moon.
In the video, host Aditya Narayan stated that Virat Kohli has sent a special personal message to Rishi on social media and lauded his singing skills. He also wished him the best of luck for his journey. Virat wrote, "Hi Rishi. I've seen your videos recently and you're amazing. I love your singing. All the best and God bless you. Keep growing. God is with you". The message left Rishi beaming with joy. It is also reported that Virat Kohli has even started following Rishi on Instagram.
Take a look at the video here:
To note, Rishi Singh is one of the top performers on the show and he has credited his success to his parents. During the audition round, he stated that he managed to make it so far because of his parents. Meanwhile, other contestants of Indian Idol 13 include Bidipta Chakraborty, Chirag Kotwal, Shagun Pathak, Vineet Singh, Navdeep Wadali, Shivam Singh, Anushka Patra, Sonakshi Kar, Debosmita Roy, Rupam Bharnarhia, Kavya Limaye, Senjuti Das, Sanchari Sengupta and Pritam Roy. The singing reality show is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, and Vishal Dadlani.
- Falguni Pathak Says Recreating Songs Is Fine, But 'Don’t Spoil It’ Amid Row With Neha Kakkar
- Neha Kakkar Welcomes Falguni Pathak On Indian Idol 13 Amid 'Maine Payal' Remake Row; Fans Disappointed
- Indian Idol 13: Judges Bowled Over By Sonakshi Kar's Rendition Of Lata Mangeshkar's Song
- Neha Kakkar Meets An Old Friend During Auditions Of Sony TV’s Indian Idol 13, Refuses To Judge Him
- Indian Idol 13 Premiere Highlights: Sony TV's Musical Reality Show Begins, Netizens React!
- Indian Idol 13: Himesh Teases Neha Kakkar, Says She Keeps Husband Rohanpreet's Photo On Her Table During Shoot
- Indian Idol 13 Premiere Date, Timings And Contestants List
- Indian Idol 13 Coming Soon On Sony; 'Phir Saath Aane Ka Bahaana Hai, Ab Mausam Musicanna Hai’
- Indian Idol 13 Auditions Reach Mumbai!
- Virat Kohli Praises Anushka Sharma’s Dedication For Chakda ‘Xpress
- Anushka Sharma Celebrates Husband Virat Kohli's 71st Hundred With A Heartfelt Post
- India-Pak Match: Anushka, Ranveer, Kartik Cheer For Virat Kohli After He Scores Half-Century