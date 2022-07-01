Harshad & Pranali

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's most-adorable couple Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathode looked super cute together. Pranali looked beautiful in red traditional dress while Harshad looked dapper in a grey suit.

Shaheer, Erica & Hiba

Woh Toh Hai Albelaa actor Shaheer Sheikh looked simple and handsome in blue shirt and white pants while his co-star looked stunning in shimmery silver short dress. Shaheer was also seen taking pictures with Erica Fernandes, who was seen in never-seen-before avatar.

Rupali, Gaurav With Harshad & Pranali

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly looked gorgeous in a sea green dress. She was seen greeting YRKKH and WTHA actors at the event. Rupali's co-star Gaurav Gupta was also seen at the event.

Ankita & Vicky

Ankita Lokhande looked bold and beautiful in a shimmery green dress with a plunging neckline. She arrived at the venue along with her hubby Vicky Jain, who donned black suit.

Rakhi & Adil

Rakhi Sawant was seen in her unique avatar. She arrived to the event along with her boyfriend Adil Durrani.

Other Celebs At IIA 2022

Nakuul Mehta, Neha Bhasin, Rithvik Dhanjani, Sanjay Gagnani, Avinesh Rekhi, Kaveri Priyam and Ankit Siwach are a few other celebrities who graced the event