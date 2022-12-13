Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee Getting MARRIED? Actress Poses With Vishal Singh In VIRAL Haldi Pic

Devoleena Bhattacharjee created ripples on the internet as she shared a picture where she flaunted her mehendi while posing with Vishal Singh. The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress treated her fans with a picture from a haldi ceremony, sparking rumours about her marriage. While the Bigg Boss 13 contestant has not officially announced her wedding, her photo suggested a different story. Is she really getting married?

DEVOLEENA BHATTACHARJEE'S HALDI PIC

On Tuesday (December 13), the Bengali beauty dropped a photo on her Instagram story where she can be seen posing with her Saathiya co-star Vishal Singh. She flashed her million-dollar smile while striking a pose for the camera.

Vishal Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared a happy moment as the former applied haldi on her face. The actress donned a yellow traditional outfit and floral jewellery, making us wonder if she is tying the knot soon. Her infectious smile is enough to brighten up your dull day. Drop everything and check out the photo right here.

DEVOLEENA, VISHAL'S VIRAL VIDEO

Earlier this month, Devoleena and Vishal grabbed eyeballs when the former shared a video where they were seen getting romantic. A certain section of social media users trolled the duo for getting mushy. The two popular TV stars refrained from responding to the trolls and clarifying the dating rumours.

Vishal Singh, while interacting with the paparazzi, slammed the trolls for targeting Devoleena for 'romancing her on-screen brother-in-law' in an Instagram video. He called out the people, who brutally trolled his co-star on social media after the video went viral.

Devoleena and Vishal shot to fame after playing the respective roles of Gopi and Jigar in Saathiya. The duo became close friends after working with each other in the hit Star Plus show. While gossip mills have suggested that they are dating each other, they never confirmed the rumours.

Amid conjecture about their relationship, Devoleena's new haldi picture has left the fans confused. We wonder if she is getting married for real or the two telly stars are coming up with a music video. Fans will have to wait for a while to know the reality.

Stay tuned for more telly updates!