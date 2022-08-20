Actress Nikki Tamboli, who shot to fame with her appearance in Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant, left everyone surprised with her latest Instagram post. Let us tell you, her latest Insta post grabbed everyone's attention as she can be seen posing with her best friend Manan Shah.
Is Nikki Tamboli Dating Manan Shah? Her Latest Post Hints About Her Relationship Status
Well, the duo can be seen getting cosy in the pictures, and netizens are wondering if they are dating. After all, her caption hints that she is dating Manan. For the unversed, Nikki captioned the post as, "Ours is a love that's as true and tender as they come! Happy birthday, my lover and best friend @mananshahofficial #alwaysforever #bff."
Nikki Tamboli and Manan Shah look amazing together, and fans can't stop gushing over their cute chemistry. Interestingly, Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain also commented on the post. He wrote, "Wish you a very happy birthday Mannu 😂! I Miss our crazy Dubai gang. Let's hit is again soon @mananshahofficial."
Though they have not confirmed that they are dating each other, if we see the post, there are major chances that they are in love. We will have to wait for Nikki Tamboli's official confirmation.
Talking about Nikki Tamboli, she has also featured in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Khatra Khatra show. Before this post, Nikki was linked with Pratik Sehajpal. She is known for her outspoken nature and fans are waiting for her official announcement about her relationship with Manan. Coming back to her professional commitments, she is currently working on some interesting projects, that will be announced soon.
- Nikki Tamboli Remembers Her Late Brother On Raksha Bandhan: I Used To Leave Home Only After Tying Rakhi To Him
- Bigg Boss 14 Fame Nikki Tamboli Opens Up About Getting Trolled For Crying After Sidhu Moose Wala's Death
- Nikki Tamboli Tests Positive For COVID-19 With 'Heavy Symptoms'; Actress Urges People To Wear Masks
- Bigg Boss 14 Fame Nikki Tamboli Buys New Mercedes Benz GLE Worth Rs 86 Lakh, Shares Pictures On Social Media
- Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Tejasswi Prakash, Ashi Singh, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki, Mohsin & Others Approached!
- Nikki Tamboli Remembers Her Brother On His First Death Anniversary, Shares Heartfelt Post In His Memory
- Umar Riaz, Nikki, Akasa & Others Support Pratik Sehajpal After Kashika Kapoor Involves Him In Cheap Stunt
- Pratik Sehajpal & Nikki Tamboli Get Along Like A House On Fire, Are They New BFFs?
- Nikki Tamboli On Her Brother’s Demise: I Feel Like I’ve Paid The Price For Becoming Famous
- Did Nikki Tamboli Just Reveal Her Desire To Tie The Knot With Bigg Boss 15 Finalist Pratik Sehajpal?
- Bigg Boss 15: Nikki Tamboli Wants To See THIS Contestant As The Winner Of BB 15
- Bigg Boss 15: Nikki Tamboli Bashes Devoleena Bhattacharjee For Targeting Shamita Shetty; Read Statement