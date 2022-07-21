Is Priyanka Choudhary Dating Her Co-Star Ankit Gupta? Udaariyaan Actress Answers

Colors TV's show Udaariyaan has been grabbing everyone's attention, all thanks to Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Choudhary's crackling chemistry. Apart from that, the show is also in the news for its ongoing track, in which Jasmine is plotting against Tejo. Interestingly, after seeing Ankit and Priyanka's chemistry in reel, many people think that they are dating each other in real. Reports were also stating that their off-screen camaraderie made their relationship even more strong.

Recently, in an interview with India Forums, Priyanka Choudhary was asked if she is dating Ankit Gupta. While replying to the question, the Udaariyaan actress said that Ankit is a great friend of hers and she feels blessed to have a co-actor like him. She also revealed that he always motivates her to give her best.

Advertisement Advertisement

As far as the dating rumours are concerned, Priyanka Choudhary said, "Fans often link us up but honestly, there's nothing like that between us. We work together and spend most of the time together but that doesn't mean that we're dating. I share a very nice vibe with Ankit and would want it that way. Fans linking us up only makes us feel happy and blessed to receive their love for on-screen characters as well as for our off-screen camaraderie."

Advertisement

Priyanka's statement might have left PriyaNkit fans heartbroken. Talking about her ongoing show Udaariyaan, the show also stars Isha Malviya, Karan Grover, Abhishek Kumar, Ram Aujla, Gurvinder Gauri, Rashmeeet Kaur Sethi, Chetna Singh and others in key roles. The show is being produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta.