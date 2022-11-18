Before Making A Mark In B-Town With Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam, Ishita Dutta Featured In These 5 TV Shows

Ek Ghar Banaunga

The sister of Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta, Ishita Dutta made her TV debut with the Star Plus show 'Ek Ghar Banaunga' in 2013. Rahul Sharma played the male lead in it.

Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar

Starring Ishita and Vatsal Sheth, 'Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar' was aired on Life OK in 2016. Despite a no-dating clause in their contracts, the duo reportedly fell in love with each other on the show's set and are now happily married.

Kaun Hai - Ek Naya Adhyay

The horror anthology was a finite series featuring Ishita opposite her real-life husband Vatsal Sheth. It was their first outing together after 'Baazigar'. Amrapali Gupta also played a pivotal role in it.

Bepanah Pyaar

One of the most loved shows and characters in Ishita's career, 'Bepanah Pyaar' had Ishita and Pearl V Puri in the lead roles. Fans loved their onscreen chemistry in the Colors show. Produced by TV czarina Ekta Kapoor, the show ended in February 2020.

Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani

Loosely based on the film 'Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi', Colors TV's 'Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani' featured Ishita alongside Karan Suchak and Harshad Arora. The show went off-air in March this year. It was remade in Bengali as 'Sona Roder Gaan'.

Other Guest Appearances

Besides these shows, Ishita also made guest appearances in 'Nach Baliye 6', 'Bepannah', 'Bigg Boss 13', 'Khatra Khatra Khatra', and 'Sirf Tum'.