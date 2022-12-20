Ishqbaaaz Star Kunal Jaisingh Wishes Wife Bharati Kumar On 4th Wedding Anniversary With A Romantic Photo

TV actor Kunal Jaisingh, who became a household name after playing the role of Omkara Singh Oberoi in Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandnas popular Star Plus show Ishqbaaz, is happily married to Bharati Kumar.For the unversed, Kunal and Bharati fell in love on the sets of The Buddy Project and exchanged wedding vows on December 20, 2018, in the presence of their families and close friends. Ever since then, the couple has been in a happy space.Today (December 20), they are celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary.ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiins Neil Bhatt Wishes Wife Aishwarya On 1st Anniversary With Stunning Marriage PICS Kunal Jaisingh Wishes Bharati On the special occasion, Kunal took to social media to wish his wife Bharati and posted a heartfelt note. Wishing his darling wife Bharati on their fourth anniversary, the actor posted a romantic picture on Instagram.ALSO READ: Year Ender 2022: Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Mouni Roy, 5 TV Actresses Who Got Married This Year Kunal Jaisingh’s Heartfelt Message For Wife Happy Anniversary my love... Whoever said that marriage is not an easy journey was right about it... but what he didnt mention was that for anything beautiful to bloom it must stand the test of time... with all the ups and downs... a wedding is a day but a marriage is a life time... and im glad im living that with you... you are my strength and my weakness and thank you for being both... thank you for walking into my life and showing me what growth is, what maturity is, what life is... happy anniversary my love to now and forever... Love you Bhats... #4years #anniversary #us Advertisement Bharati Also Wished Kunal On the special occasion, even Bharati posted a set of pictures on Instagram in which shes seen beaming with joy while posing with the love of her life - Kunal. ‘Happy 4’ To Kunal In the caption, she wrote, Happy 4 to us. They say four is a no. of grounding & growth! Im deeply grateful that we have each other to continue to support each other & nurture ourselves to evolve one day at a time. Love you Kuns. #happyanniversary Kunal and Bharati’s Love Story As mentioned adobe, Kunal & Bharati came closer while shooting for Channel Vs The Buddy Project and started dating. Initially, Kunal found Bharati a bit snooty, however, he soon fell in love with her. She even broke his heart by friend-zoning him. But, in the end, even she started feeling for him and they are now happily married. Heres wishing Kunal and Bharati a happy wedding anniversary!