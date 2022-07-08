Ishqbaaz Actress Mreenal Deshraj Had A Court Marriage On July 5; To Host Reception On July 10

Mreenal revealed the reason for their court marriage and was all praise for her husband Ashim. She called herself lucky to have found Ashim, who pampers her to the hilt and also keeps her grounded.

Ishqbaaz actress Mreenal Deshraj surprised her fans by getting engaged to a healthcare professional Ashim Matthan on June 9. The couple had revealed that their families are in the process of zeroing in on the date for the duo's wedding. However, as per the latest report, Mreenal and Ashim had a court marriage on July 5. According to Times Of India report, the newlyweds will be hosting a reception on July 10 for their families and close friends.

The actress was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Ashim and I are not traditional and had never planned to have an elaborate wedding function. After we got engaged, the plan was to register the marriage, which we did after taking the blessings of our parents. We realised that we couldn't live without each other so decided to settle down."

She added, "I'm just plain lucky that I found Ashim - he pampers me to the hilt but at the same time keeps me grounded. He is a man of his word and it feels great to have a person like him be my partner for this lifetime. To cut the long story short, we registered our marriage at the court on July 5 and now, we are throwing a party to celebrate our union with our family and friends."

According to the report, the couple will have their mehndi ceremony today (July 8), which will be attended only by their families.

When asked about her future plans, she said that their focus is on their careers and they want to do good work in their respective fields. She added that Ashim always encourages her to do better each day and that is what she loves about him. She concluded by saying that she wants to play challenging characters and continue building a body of work, be it TV or OTT.