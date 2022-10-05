Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, who had painted the town red with their romance on Bigg Boss 14, are all over the headlines this morning and rightfully so. After all, the power couple has announced their engagement on social media. Yes! Pavitra and Eijaz, fondly called as Pavijaz by their massive fan following, have finally exchanged the rings. Although the news of their engagement has been doing the rounds for a while, Pavitra's recent Instagram post flaunting her big diamond ring added fuel to the fire. And now, Eijaz has finally put the speculations to rest and confirmed the news.
It’s Official! Eijaz Khan Confirms His Engagement With Pavitra Punia; Share Pics Of The Special Moment
Taking to social media, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant shared pics of the special moment wherein he had popped the 'big question' to Pavitra. In the pics, Eijaz looked dapper in his black and white tie-dye shirt and was seen holding a diamond ring in his hand. On the other hand, Pavitra looked stunning in her black dress and was over the moon after Eijaz proposed her. In fact, she was seen flaunting her ring in one of the pics and her happiness was evident on her face. Sharing the post, Eijaz wrote, "Baby, if we keep waiting for the right time, It's never gonna be.
I promise you my best, Will you marry me? She said "yes". #eijazkhan #pavvitrapunia #taken #official".
Earlier, spilling beans about their wedding plans, Pavitra had told ETimes that marriage has been on the cards for them and they have been planning for it since last year. She also asserted that marriage is a big thing for both of them and that they want to enjoy every bit of their wedding festivities.
- Bigg Boss’ Pavitra Punia And Eijaz Khan Get Engaged Secretly? Actress’ Recent Post Hints So
- Eijaz Khan And Pavitra Punia Are In A Live In Relationship; Details Inside
- Eijaz Khan Hospitalised Due To Typhoid; Pavitra Punia Shares Picture From Hospital
- Pavitra Punia Reveals Why Eijaz Khan And Her Marriage Is Getting Delayed
- Jasmin Bhasin Rings In Her Birthday With BF Aly Goni & Friends Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar & Others (VIDEOS)
- Pavitra Punia Pens Lovely Note For BF Eijaz Khan; Says ‘The Most Hardworking And Efficient Man’
- Global Fame Awards 2022 Winners List: Erica Fernandes, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan & Others Win Big
- Eijaz Khan On How Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Affected Him: You Don't Know What The Future Holds For Us
- Pavitra Punia On Testing Positive For COVID Along With Eijaz: We Quarantined Together, Took Care Of Each Other
- Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain's Grand Engagement Party: Ankita Gives Dazzling Performance; Guests Have A Blast
- Happy Halloween: Celebs On What Character Or Person They Would Choose To Dress Up As And Why
- Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar's Sangeet Ceremony: DisHul Dance Their Heart Out; JasLy, Arshi & Others Attend