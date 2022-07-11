Janit Bhutani Quits Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan, Says There Was Nothing Left For His Character In The Show

Zee TV recently launched Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan with Shabir Ahluwalia and Niharika Roy in the lead roles. The popular drama also featured Janit Bhutani as the antagonist named Jatin. However, Bhutani decided to quit the show as there was a change in the storyline. In an interview with ETimes TV, the actor revealed that he bid adieu as there was nothing left for his character to do in the show.



Janit was quoted as saying, "I was enjoying playing a negative character in the show. Audience loved my character. But suddenly the storyline was changed and I'm fine with it, but nothing was left for my character in the show."

Advertisement Advertisement

He went on to add, "I was shooting for a very less number of days and that's when I decided to quit the show. There was no specific end for my role or I have no idea if makers are looking for a replacement. Though it was pleasant to be part of the show, I'm now open to exploring new opportunities. I would love to work with the makers in the future too."

On being quizzed about his future plans, Bhutani said that he is keen on playing more diverse and challenging roles. He further said that he wants to entertain his audience by doing various roles with different layers of emotions. The actor also pointed out that he has also been part of digital shows and is open to both mediums. Janit concluded by saying, “I'm just more concerned about the role I'm essaying and my screen timing."