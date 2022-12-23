Khatron Ke Khiladi’s Jannat Zubair Performs Her First Umrah With Brother Ayaan In Mecca; Anushka Sen Reacts!

Jannat was accompanied by her brother Ayaan Zubair and the two shared photos from their first Umrah. the actress wrote in her caption, “Jumma Mubarak Completed our first Umrah Alhumdulillah (sic).” As soon as she shared the post, Anushka Sen, Roshni Walia and others showered love on Jannat and Ayaan in the comment section. Take a look!

Meanwhile, Jannat dropped an array of photos from Saudi Arabia three days ago as well. In the photos, we see that the actress was accompanied by her parents and brother Ayaan. Check out the post below:

Jannat Zubair started her career as a child actor in shows such as Dill Mill Gayye, Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Haar Jeet and Phulwa. She now has over 45 million followers on Instagram, besides becoming a prominent face on TV. On the professional front, Jannat was seen in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

A few months ago, Jannat had opened up staying away from home for almost two months while filming for the stunt-based reality show in Cape Town. She spoke fondly about her brother and how he always told her that she should come back along with others and should give her best in the show.

The actress was quoted as saying, “He (Ayaan) was so supportive. He kept on saying don’t come back soon. You can see maturity in his behaviour. If he was earlier Ayaan, he would had asked me to come back, how much you have to work, spend time with me as well, etc.”